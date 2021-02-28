Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in February

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPCB stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Propanc Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

