Progressive Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

