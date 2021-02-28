PROG (NYSE:PRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PROG updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.89-0.95 EPS.

PROG stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

