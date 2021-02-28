Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,427 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.25 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 35,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,153. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,108. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

