Profund Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

