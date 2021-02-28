Profund Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 404,704 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $4,183,586. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $139.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.