Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 301,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,365 shares of company stock worth $287,159 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

