Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 797,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

