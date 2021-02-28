Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

PROF stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $445.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.