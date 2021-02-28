Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce sales of $4.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.22 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $8.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $19.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

PFIE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.