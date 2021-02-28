Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84.
About Probiotec
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.