Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84.

Get Probiotec alerts:

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, and ointments and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufacturing and packaging of finished doses.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.