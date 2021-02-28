Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PY stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

