Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $32,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 293.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

