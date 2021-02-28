Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,927 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $54,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,553 shares of company stock worth $8,089,913. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

