Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,969 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $30,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Crocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after acquiring an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,824,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

