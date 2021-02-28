Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Brooks Automation worth $35,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,601,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.