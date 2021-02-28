Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.26 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $36,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

