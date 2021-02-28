Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Lowered to $19.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRMW. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

PRMW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 75,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

