PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.68. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 111,008 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

