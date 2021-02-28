Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 139,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,186. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $21,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

