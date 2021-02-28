Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $872.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

