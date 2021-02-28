PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.18.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after buying an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 411,270 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,585 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

