PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $13,323.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.11 or 0.03133729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00364198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.44 or 0.01017480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00489668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00391750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00242797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00022842 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,759,527 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

