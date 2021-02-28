Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $75.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Plug Power stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 169.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 1,373,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

