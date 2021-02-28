PIXEL One Day Volume Reaches $6.78 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $6.78 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,520.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.01020341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.00395106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

