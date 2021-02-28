PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0005

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $77,834.01 and $1.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00705456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038624 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

