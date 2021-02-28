Piper Sandler Trims Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Target Price to $36.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.50.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,185,126 in the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

