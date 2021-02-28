Piper Sandler Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

NYSE:LOW opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

