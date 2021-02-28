Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $86.00.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.93 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $100.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

