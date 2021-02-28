Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE PHR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

