Phoneum Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $167,212.50 and approximately $2,394.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.53 or 0.00696907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00026377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00037944 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

