PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $38.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday.

PTR opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 51.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PetroChina by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

