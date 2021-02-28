PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $38.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.48.
Several equities analysts have commented on PTR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday.
PTR opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
