PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, reports. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. PetIQ updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PETQ opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,010,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

