Peter Bilbe Sells 150,000 Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) insider Peter Bilbe sold 150,000 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.56), for a total value of A$327,000.00 ($233,571.43).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.66.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

