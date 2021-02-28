Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of PSNL opened at $30.83 on Friday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

