PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $133.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.93.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,608. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after purchasing an additional 232,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

