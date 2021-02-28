Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 62,725 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,725 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000.

OTCMKTS:FSRVU opened at $16.30 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

