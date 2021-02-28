Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 1,092,900 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $22,481,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,577,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETACU opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.