Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 449,700 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 449,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.
OTCMKTS:LFTRU opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
About Lefteris Acquisition
