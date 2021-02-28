Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $21.09 Million Investment in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,047,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,090,000. FTAC Olympus Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 7.54% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

