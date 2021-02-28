Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HECCU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter valued at $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 557,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:HECCU opened at $11.49 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

