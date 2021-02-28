Periscope Capital Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133,965 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.29% of Churchill Capital Corp II worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $3,948,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $9,862,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCX opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.