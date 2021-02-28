Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 71,599 Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,599 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUSE opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.