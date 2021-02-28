People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,225 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 193,348 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,300,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 263,186 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

