Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

