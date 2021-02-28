People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE.AX) (PPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 30th

People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE.AX) (ASX:PPE) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.04.

Get People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE.AX) alerts:

About People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE.AX)

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.