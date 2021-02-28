PENG Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. PENG has a market cap of $342,665.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PENG has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002565 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00372747 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00029116 BTC.

About PENG

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,464,961,966 coins and its circulating supply is 7,831,493,603 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

