Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $120.47. Approximately 8,628,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,420,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,721.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.