Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

