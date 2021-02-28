PEAKDEFI Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and approximately $279,031.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.59 or 0.00725798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038849 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 495,234,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,277,625 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

